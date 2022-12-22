Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.92

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.92 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 2290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.32.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $460.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

