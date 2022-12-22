Oxen Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001053 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $10.84 million and $169,144.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00394703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00872813 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00096970 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00600314 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00265647 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,194,460 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

