Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Up 7.4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 38,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,125,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,964,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

