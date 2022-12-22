Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $147.42 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

