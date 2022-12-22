Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

