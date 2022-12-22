PancakeSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $526.86 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $526.86 million and approximately $21.99 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.32 or 0.00019892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 352,888,149 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,893,858 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

