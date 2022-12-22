Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 9,597 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $195,970.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,849,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,510 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $30,577.50.

On Thursday, December 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 42,273 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $850,532.76.

On Friday, November 25th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 24,171 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $488,979.33.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Mvm Partners Llp sold 987 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $19,868.31.

On Monday, October 31st, Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $547,266.17.

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

Shares of FNA opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

FNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the third quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

