Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.97

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 64310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

PK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

