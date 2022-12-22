Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Down 2.4 %

Paychex stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.04. The stock had a trading volume of 138,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,611. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.50.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.