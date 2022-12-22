Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,502,774 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,630,000 after buying an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

