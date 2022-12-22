Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000.

NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.08. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,987. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $71.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

