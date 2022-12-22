Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 881 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

