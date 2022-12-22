Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,087. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

