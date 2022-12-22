Peterson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.75. 3,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,442. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

