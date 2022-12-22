Peterson Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,318 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

