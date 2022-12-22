Peterson Financial Group Inc. Takes $992,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,895 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.60 and a 1-year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

