Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPEM traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 75,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,509. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

