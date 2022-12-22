Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,185 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $607,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.86. 538,883 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.