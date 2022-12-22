PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as low as C$24.07. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.10. The stock has a market cap of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72.
PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.
