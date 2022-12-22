Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.
Pineapple Energy Price Performance
Shares of Pineapple Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pineapple Energy
Pineapple Energy Company Profile
Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pineapple Energy (PEGY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.