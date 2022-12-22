Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Pineapple Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pineapple Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pineapple Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pineapple Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Pineapple Energy during the 1st quarter worth $218,000.

Pineapple Holdings, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems.

