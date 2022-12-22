Piper Sandler Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $75.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.70.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,753.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and have sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.