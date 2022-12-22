Piper Sandler Cuts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $27.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 77.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

