Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.09

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.09 and traded as high as C$13.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 94,030 shares trading hands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.94. The stock has a market cap of C$431.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

