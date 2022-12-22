Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Purchases A$500,000.00 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Benton bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($335,570.47).
Plenti Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 55.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.
Plenti Group Company Profile
Read More
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.