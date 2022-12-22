Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Purchases A$500,000.00 in Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Benton bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($335,570.47).

The company has a current ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 55.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

