Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 10,887 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PLRX opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $945.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.