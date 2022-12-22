Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

PRI stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $159.47.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,295,890. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

