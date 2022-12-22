Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $54,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $141.59. The company had a trading volume of 55,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

