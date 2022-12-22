Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 44,563 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,563 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972,352 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,728,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,899,000 after acquiring an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

