Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

