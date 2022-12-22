Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.