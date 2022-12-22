Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 659,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 439,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.