Procyon Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60.

