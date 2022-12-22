Procyon Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63.

