Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

