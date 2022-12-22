Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.



