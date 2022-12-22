Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Purchases C$138,020.69 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRNGet Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,020.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at C$4,515,357.42.

Profound Medical Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

About Profound Medical

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.