Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Purchases C$138,020.69 in Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN – Get Rating) Director Arun Menawat Dr. purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,020.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 425,296 shares in the company, valued at C$4,515,357.42.

Profound Medical Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.95.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

