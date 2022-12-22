ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.60. 68,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,915,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.