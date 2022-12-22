ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 4.8%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.67. Approximately 71,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 246,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

