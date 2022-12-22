Proton Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.45 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Proton has a total market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $637,213.10 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.18 or 0.05374261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00496074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.80 or 0.29438165 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,953,650,636 coins and its circulating supply is 13,890,910,050 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

