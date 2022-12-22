Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.10 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $88.23 million and $6.10 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35252712 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,629,244.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

