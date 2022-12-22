Pundi X (New) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.69 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $88.89 million and $6.69 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.35252712 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $7,629,244.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.