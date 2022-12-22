Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 5.01% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

