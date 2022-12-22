QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 11,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

