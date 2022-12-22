Quantum Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $112,037.78 and $181,275.43 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014972 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040739 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227051 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,090.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

