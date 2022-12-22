Quantum (QUA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $181,026.71

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,015.29 and $181,026.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014637 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00224154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,246.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.