QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $133,093.33 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 9% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $77.46 million and $133,093.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040686 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00103596 USD and is down -15.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $131,427.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

