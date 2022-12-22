QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. QUASA has a total market cap of $77.41 million and approximately $135,745.85 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014256 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036841 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00228119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00100632 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,260.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.