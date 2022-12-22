QUINT Price Reaches $1.19 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. QUINT has a total market cap of $951.27 million and $1.14 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00007064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

