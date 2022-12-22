Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Down 19.7 %

QTNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 677,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,123. The company has a market capitalization of $588,240.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Get Quotient alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient in the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter worth $343,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.