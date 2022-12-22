Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC) Insider Acquires A$99,175.91 in Stock

Race Oncology Limited (ASX:RAC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Tillett acquired 46,737 shares of Race Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.12 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of A$99,175.91 ($66,561.02).

Daniel Tillett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Race Oncology alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Daniel Tillett acquired 2,307,925 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$475,432.55 ($319,082.25).

On Thursday, November 3rd, Daniel Tillett acquired 4,826 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of A$11,152.89 ($7,485.16).

On Wednesday, October 5th, Daniel Tillett acquired 23,914 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$44,814.84 ($30,077.07).

On Friday, September 23rd, Daniel Tillett purchased 83,954 shares of Race Oncology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$165,473.33 ($111,055.93).

Race Oncology Stock Performance

About Race Oncology

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Race Oncology Limited operates as a precision oncology company in Australia. The company is developing Zantrene, a potent small molecule inhibitor of the fatso/fat mass and obesity associated protein to treat for melanoma and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as acute myeloid leukaemia, breast, and ovarian cancers, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Race Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Race Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.